Man now accused of killing his mother, in an Etobicoke fire

A Toronto man now accused of killing his mother was once found not criminally responsible of assaulting her and violently attacking his grandmother.

Toronto police charged Joel Vassell with first-degree murder today in the death of Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell.

The 61-year-old woman was found dead inside a home that police allege had been deliberately set on fire last week.

Vassell was already facing an arson charge related to that blaze.

Documents from the Ontario Review Board show Vassell was found not criminally responsible of assault and attempted murder in 2015.

He was immediately detained into Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences.

Over time, his privileges were expanded and he eventually gained permission to live in the community.

Documents show he had been living in Richmond Hill for roughly a year before the most recent charges.