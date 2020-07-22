iHeartRadio

Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times near Jane and Highway 401

police

Toronto Police say a man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the area of Jane and Highway 401.

Constable Alex Li says it happened at Falstaff and Springview.

A park is nearby and several people called police to report multiple gun shots heard.

There is a heavy police presence in the area but so far no road closures.

The first suspect who was the alleged shooter is described as a Black male, wearing a black jacket, black top, white pants and black runners. The other suspect is described as a Black male wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, white runners and a medical mask.

Police say they're possibly looking for a silver, four-door car.

 