Man seriously injured after shooting near Runnymede and St. Clair

police

A heavy police presence tonight north of The Junction, in the area of Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue after a shooting sent one person to hospital.

Toronto Police say the call came in just before 11:00 p.m.

Several people were in the area and heard gunshots ring out. Officers found one man with gunshot wounds and he was rushed to hospital.

Runnymede Road is closed from Liverpool to Henrietta, and TTC has been advised in case of potential impacts.

Police don't yet have a suspect description or information on what may have led up to this incident.

Police have deployed all available resources to the scene.