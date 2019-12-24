Man shot and killed in Oshawa townhouse complex

A man in his early 20's is dead, in a shooting at a townhouse complex in Oshawa.

Police were called to the area around Simcoe and Britannia around 3am on Christmas Eve.

The found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the porch of one of the homes.

EMS tried to revive him, but couldn't and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, which is the 7th homicide of the year in Durham Region.

Police don't have any information on a suspect and they believe the man was just visiting the complex, he didn't live there.

Witnesses reported hearing as many as seven gunshots.