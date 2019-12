A wild story out of Scarborough and police are still trying to figure out where and how it all began.

A car crashed into a poll near Scarborough Golf Club and Ellesmere just before 8 o'clock last night.

When officers got there they found a man inside, slumped over the steering wheel with a gunshot wound.

We still don't know where he was shot or why.

He was taken to hospital. Police say he's expected to live.