Man shot dead outside a bar on Danforth

A man is dead after bullets flew on a busy road in the east end.

Shots were fired early this morning, outside a bar on Danforth east of Greenwood.

Witnesses tell CP24 the victim, a man in his early 20's, had been playing pool with a group inside the bar. He went outside to smoke a cigarette. That's when they heard the gunshots.

They found the man collapsed on the sidewalk.

He went to hospital but he couldn't be saved.

There are no details so far on suspects. Police are looking for security camera footage.