Man shot outside bar where police say there has been trouble before

Happy Time Barney's shooting

Toronto Police are looking into a shooting outside a bar in Scarborough.

They tell us Happy Time Barney's Bar & Dining, near Lawrence and Scarborough Golf Club Road, is a place officers visit often. They won't tell us why.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. The man who was shot is expected to live.

This incident speaks to a larger issue that city councillors have been talking about for a while.

What can be done about businesses where this kind of trouble happens over and over again?

Councillor Frances Nunziata told NEWSTALK 1010 last week that this has been a problem in her west end ward.

"As long as the AGCO keeps giving them their liquor licence, and not revoking their liquor licence, they continue to go into these bars and that's where all the illegal activities are happening," Nunziata said.

There was a similar call earlier this year from Councillor Mike Colle. He brought forward a motion to ask the Alcohol and Gaming Commission to suspend the liquor licence of bars where gun violence happens repeatedly.

