Man sought after walking away from Toronto psychiatric facility

WANTED

Toronto Police are on the lookout for a person who is subject to detention at a psychiatric facility and is absent without leave.

29-year-old Taha Ereken,was last seen on Monday, July 20th at 9 a.m., in the area of Jane Street and Emmett Avenue.

He is described as 5'6", 185 lbs., medium build, fair complexion, with short black hair, and brown eyes.

He is currently bound by a Form 49 "Warrant of Committal", issued by the Ontario Review Board when a person is found Not Criminally Responsible in court. 

On August 19th of 2014, Ereken was found Not Criminally Responsible for charges of Assault and Forcible Confinement.

If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). 