Man sought in downtown sexual assault and robbery case

Toronto Police are looking to track down a suspect wanted in a sexual assault and robbery investigation and are asking for the public's assistance.

Police responded to a call for unknown trouble in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area Saturday morning, at around 4:45 a.m.

Reports indicate that a 22-year-old woman was in that area, when she was approached by a man, who produced a knife and attempted to rob her of money.

The woman was then forced into an alley where the suspect sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as black, medium complexion, 25-30 years of age, 5’8”-5’11”, with a medium to muscular build.

He has a wide face, clean shaven and was wearing black pants and a black jacket with a white hood.

He is believed to be armed, violent, and dangerous.

Police warn that if you see the man, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).