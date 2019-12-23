Man stabbed in Parkdale Monday afternoon dies in hospital

Another stabbing in the city of Toronto and now another death.

Toronto Police responded to a call for a stabbing at 172 Jameson Avenue, near King Street in Parkdale, just before 2 p.m. Monday.

There they found a victim, confirmed by police Det. Sgt. Ror North, to be in his 50's.

"He's a resident of the area here."

The victim was transported to hospital, but eventually succumb to his injuries.

North told our media partner CTV News Toronto, they are looking for a lone suspect.

"We're looking for one individual, male suspect we believe fled the area on foot. He's described as a male with brown skin."

Anyone who might have any information is being asked to contact police at 14 Division or Crime Stoppers.

The stabbing death is Toronto's 73rd homicide of the year.