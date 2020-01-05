Man stabbed in Scarborough last month has died

A Toronto man, who was seriously injured after being stabbed last month, has died of his injuries.

31-year-old Muhammad Waqar Alam, suffered serious stab wounds, after an altercation with a man, in the Bonis Avenue and Birchmount Road area of Scarborough, just before 6:30 p.m. on December 19th.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and released on bail.

But on Thursday, January 2nd, the victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Saturday, Toronto Police rearrested 19-year-old Sahand Norouz Zadeh and charged him with Second-Degree Murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court Sunday.