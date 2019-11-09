Man stabbed near North York plaza early Saturday

Toronto Police are on scene of a stabbing in North York early Saturday morning.

A man, reported to be in his 40's,suffered stab wounds in a plaza near Keele Street and Grandravine Drive at around 6 a.m.

Const. Alex Li tells NEWSTALK1010 that at this point, the victim's condition is unknown.

"We're unware what the status of the injuries are. He has been transported to local trauma hospital by Toronto Paramedics."

Li adds police are asking anyone who may have information or video from the area of the crime scene to contact 31 division or crime stoppers.

"I would like to stress if we could have the public's assistance yet again with regards to coming forth with information."

So far police confirm that they don't have a description of a suspect or suspects wanted for the stabbing.

