iHeartRadio
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Man stabbed near North York plaza early Saturday

stabbing

Toronto Police are on scene of a stabbing in North York early Saturday morning.

A man, reported to be in his 40's,suffered stab wounds in a plaza near Keele Street and Grandravine Drive at around 6 a.m.

Const. Alex Li tells NEWSTALK1010  that at this point, the victim's condition is unknown. 

"We're unware what the status of the injuries are. He has been transported to local trauma hospital by Toronto Paramedics."

Li adds police are asking anyone who may have information or video from the area of the crime scene to contact 31 division or crime stoppers.

"I would like to stress if we could have the public's assistance yet again with regards to coming forth with information." 

So far police confirm that they don't have a description of a suspect or suspects wanted for the stabbing.
 

On-air

Host of the Early Edition on NEWSTALK 1010

Early Edition

John Moore

Moore in the Morning

Jerry Agar

Jerry Agar

Jim Richards

Jim Richards Showgram

Evan Solomon

The Evan Solomon Show

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Rush with Ryan Doyle & Jay Michaels

Barb DiGiulio

The Night Side with Barb DiGiulio

NEWSTALK 1010 generic programming logo

NEWSTALK 1010 Programming

Lisa LaFlamme CTV National News

CTV National News

CFRB NEWSTALK 1010

Best of the Roundtables

George Noory - Coast To Coast AM

Coast to Coast AM

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Best of the Rush

Host of the Early Edition on NEWSTALK 1010

Early Edition

John Moore

Moore in the Morning

First Look
First Look

Watch

Don Cherry

EXCLUSIVE: Don Cherry speaks to NEWSTALK 1010 after being fired

Remembrance Day ceremony at the Old City Hall cenotaph.

WATCH: Remembrance Day service at Old City Hall

Catholic Teachers

WATCH: Elementary teachers in strike position Nov. 25 after receiving 'no board' report

News Alerts
News Alerts