Man stopped for the 10th time, for driving while distracted

You'd think he'd start to learn his lesson.

Provincial Police busted a 57-year-old man in Burlington on Monday morning, who was allegedly using a cell phone, while behind the wheel.

And cops say this isn't the first time something like this has happened. As a matter of fact, it's the tenth.

"The driver was, in fact, insured, but I don't know what his premiums would be." says OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt.

This also happened as roads were slick with ice and snow, during the morning commute.

What might be the most remarkable part of this story, is that the driver still has a licence at all.

"We're going to continue to do our enforcement and education, and then it's up to the justice system," says Schmidt.