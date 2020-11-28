Man suffers critical injuries in an early morning shooting near the Danforth Saturday

A shooting early Saturday morning near the Danforth, has left a 25-year-old man in life-threatening condition.

The victim and some friends were walking along Stephenson Avenue near Main Street at around 4 a.m., when they were approached by a man.

Speaking to our media partner CP24, Toronto Police Duty Inspector Michael Williams confirmed it may have been a case of an attempted robbery gone wrong.

"A suspect was possibly waiting by the corner of Main and Danforth, just by the train tracks and approached the victim and his friends. It sounds like the robbery escalated into a shooting."

Williams described a possible suspect sought as as male with dark skin in his early 20's, wearing a black jacket with a hoodie and his face covered by what they believe could be a balaclava.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.