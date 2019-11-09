iHeartRadio
Man suffers gunshot wounds after Brampton shooting Friday

BRAMPTON

Police say a 29-year-old man is in hospital after a drive-by shooting in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional police say they received a call for a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

They say the man was driving his car in central Brampton around 5 p.m. when a red sedan pulled up alongside him.

Police allege an unknown suspect fired into the man's car.

They say the victim was shot and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police are asking for the public's help after the suspect in the red sedan fled the scene.
 

