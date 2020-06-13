Man suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing incident

A 34 year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital, following a stabbing in North York.

Officers were called to the lobby of an apartment building at 40 Fountainhead Road, near Sentinel Road, north of Finch Avenue West, just before 2 o'clock this afternoon.

Initial reports indicated it was a failed child abduction attempt, but police no longer believe that was the case.

"Police arrived on scene and conducted their investigation and did locate one male with a stab wound to his neck. That male was transported to hospital and is currently in life-threatening condition. A male at the scene was arrested and is currently being investigated at local 31 division," says Inspector Paul Rinkoff, with Toronto Police.

The investigation is ongoing, but reports indicate there is strong surveillance video in the building.

Our media partner CP24 is reporting that officers may be looking into whether the victim in hospital may have been the aggressor in this incident.

There are reports he allegedly had the knife, before some sort of altercation happened with another man, who may have somehow gotten ahold of the weapon, before the victim was stabbed.

Newstalk1010 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.