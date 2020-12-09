Man, teenager arrested after car chase leads to three police cruisers being rammed

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man after three police cruisers were rammed by a stolen vehicle in Pickering.

It happened early this morning. Just before 3:00 a.m., Durham Police say, officers saw a white Toyota in the area of Kingston Road and Dixie Road in Pickering, driving without any lights and speeding.

The driver ran through a red light at the intersection, police say, and when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver wouldn't pull over and continued eastbound on Kingston.

The Toyota drove into a private parking lot, and officers tried to block it in. But police say the vehicle rammed two of the police cruisers and fled, before striking an unoccupied vehicle on Bronte Road, turning around, driving toward three officers, and finally striking another cruiser. At this point the Toyota had lost a tire and kept driving until it caught fire.

Once the vehicle was inoperable, the suspects were arrested.

David Charizanis, 31, is facing 15 charges including assault with intent to resist, dangerous operation, assaulting police with a weapon, failing to remain at an accident, and failing to stop for police.

A 15-year-old Pickering teen is charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, carrying a concealed weapon (brass knuckles), possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.