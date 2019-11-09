iHeartRadio
Man walks into police station with life-threatening gunshot wound

Shooting west end

Toronto Police say a man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at a trauma centre after he walked into a police station with a gunshot wound, Saturday afternoon.

Const. Alex Li told NEWSTALK1010 the man walked into 12 Division, near Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive just after 3 p.m.

"Toronto Paramedics were called to assist and had advised that the gunshot wound was serious and life-threatening," Li said. "As a result, an emergency run has taken place and the male was transported to a local trauma hospital."

Our media partner CP24 reported the man to be his early 30's.

Outside 12 Division Saturday evening, police tape surrounded a black vehicle riddled with bullet holes. A second scene about 350 metres down the road was also blocked by police tape.

However, officers haven't confirmed that those two scenes were related to the shooting.

The police station itself was under lockdown for the initial part of the investigation, while there were multiple road closures in the area.

Police say there's no information on suspects.

 

