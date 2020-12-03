Man wanted for allegedly punching a teacher inside a King City school

YRP

York Regional Police have released photos of a man wanted for allegedly punching a teacher in the face, at King City Secondary School.

It happened back on November 10th around 11:30am, when police say a man walked into the school and into the classroom.

That's when he allegedly punched a 37-year-old teacher in the face.

At the time of the incident, there were no students in the school, since they leave for virtual learning at 11am.

The man took off west on King Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police.