iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Man wanted for allegedly punching a teacher inside a King City school

A man wanted for assaulting a teacher at King City Secondary

YRP

York Regional Police have released photos of a man wanted for allegedly punching a teacher in the face, at King City Secondary School.

It happened back on November 10th around 11:30am, when police say a man walked into the school and into the classroom.

That's when he allegedly punched a 37-year-old teacher in the face.

At the time of the incident, there were no students in the school, since they leave for virtual learning at 11am.

The man took off west on King Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police.

 