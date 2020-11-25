Man wanted for ramming police cruiser, injuring officer

Toronto Police now know who they are looking for, when it comes to a recent incident that sent an officer to hospital.

It was last Friday, when the driver of a Range Rover, tried to run from cops, ramming a cruiser head-on, and injuring an officer in the process.

That played out near York Mills And Victoria Park, before the drive did take off.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for 23-year-old Dominic Wright of Toronto. He's believed to be driving a heavily damaged black Range Rover, with the plate CRPZ 218.

He's facing a list of six charges, including failure to comply with a release order.

If you know where he is, please contact Toronto Police.

At the time of the incident, the officer was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.