Man wanted in sexual assault investigation in Toronto

Toronto Police asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation.

Police say on Monday, December 9th, around 1 a.m., a 25 year-old woman was walking with a man near Bathurst and Front streets.

When she tried to walk away, it's alleged that he sexually assaulted her and then fled the area.

He is described as about 30-35 years of age, 6'0", with a heavy build, a short beard and short black hair.

He was wearing a grey sweater, black pants, and glasses with a clear frame.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from the Toronto Police Service