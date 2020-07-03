Man who rammed gate near Trudeau residence with truck faces multiple charges

A Manitoba man is facing 22 criminal charges after allegedly ramming his truck through a pedestrian gate at Rideau Hall on Thursday morning.

He's been remanded in custody until July 17th.

Corey Hurren is a 46-year-old member of the military and businessman.

He made his first court appearance by teleconference this afternoon - coming about 30 hours after he was arrested by the RCMP less than 200 metres from the front door of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's current residence.

The RCMP say Hurren had several weapons on him, including at least one gun.

They said he was loose on the grounds of Rideau Hall for 13 minutes early Thursday morning before police saw him.

The Mounties then spoke with him for more than an hour and a half before he was arrested.

Hurren faces 22 charges, including one for uttering threats.

The rest are all weapons charges, including two counts for possession of a restricted or prohibited gun, four counts for careless use, storage or handling of a firearm and four counts for possessing a firearm for a dangerous purpose.

Hurren's lawyer asked for the case to be adjourned until July 17th.

Assistant Crown Attorney Meaghan Cunningham said the Crown opposes releasing Hurren and agreed to the adjournment.

Neither Trudeau nor his family were at their Rideau Cottage home when the incident occurred.

Governor General Julie Payette, whose residence is usually at Rideau Hall, was also not there at the time.

Trudeau told reporters today this is the kind of event nobody wants to happen, but was thankful it was resolved without anybody getting hurt.

Deputy RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said the incident has led to immediate security changes at Rideau Hall, but noted the RCMP never discusses the security that protects either the Governor General or the prime minister.