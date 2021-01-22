iHeartRadio

Mandatory testing finds 27 more virus cases at Mississauga Canada Post site

Canada Post

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Mandatory testing at a Mississauga, Ont., Canada Post facility has found 27 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in 48 hours.

Canada Post says 149 workers at the Dixie Road site had tested positive between Jan. 1 and Thursday afternoon.

Spokesman Phil Legault says the latest cases were detected among workers who were asymptomatic or didn't believe they had symptoms.

Testing of the entire shift was ordered by Peel Public Health and began Jan. 19.

Legault says Canada Post is now offering voluntary testing to employees working outside the public health-identified shift.

More than 4,500 people work at the Mississauga site.