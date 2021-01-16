iHeartRadio

Mantas wins vacant city councillor seat in Scarborough-Agincourt byelection

mantas

The vacant seat formerly occupied by ousted Toronto city councillor Jim Karygiannis, has been filled by a candidate he helped pick.

Nick Mantas, former chief-of-staff to Karygiannis, narrowly won the Ward 22 riding of Scarborough-Agincourt Friday night, with nearly 27 percent of the votes(3,261) across 41 polling stations.

Mantas barely beat out TDSB Trustee Manna Wong, who received 3,038 votes, for a very slim 223 vote victory in the byelection. 

In a release, Mayor John Tory congratulated Mantas on the win. 

"I look forward to working with Councillor-elect Mantas on the issues that are important to him and the residents of Ward 22."

But the results are still considered unofficial,until the city clerk declares and certifies a winner, expected on Monday.