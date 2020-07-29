Many more relying on food banks

There have been so many people affected in different ways by the COVID-19 pandemic and it would seem more and more are turning to the food bank for help.

A new report released today shows the number of people leaning on the Daily Bread Food bank has tripled.

As a matter of fact, there was 6,100 new clients in June, compared to just 2,000 new clients in February.

About 20,000 people now rely on the food bank each week.

Even with parts of the economy slowly reopening, many people could see reduced work hours, so officials say they anticipate the problem could get worse, not better.