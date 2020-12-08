Marc Garneau Collegiate closed after 14 students test positive for COVID-19

Toronto Public Health has shut down Marc Garneau Collegiate in Thorncliffe Park, after 14 students tested positive for COVID-19.

Toronto District School Board(TDSB) spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed the closure to our media partner CP24 Tuesday night.

"On the advice of Toronto Public Health this evening, all students and staff at Marc Garneau Collegiate in Thorncliffe Park, will be closed to students and staff as of tomorrow and that will last right through up until and including Friday December 18th, which is the last day of school before the break."

Bird confirms all 14 active cases are from students, who reported them to the school.

"Voluntary testing because our school wide testing had not yet begun. I think it's just a matter of families and students getting tested and then informing the school."

Bird added the closure will essentially run into the new year, when schools reopen on Monday January 4th following the winter break, which will also give Toronto Public health more time to investigate.

"It's not necessarily about the amount of cases, but their(TPH) investigation is now continuing to see exactly how those cases are being transmitted."

The latest positive tests appear to be part of a larger cluster of cases in Thorncliffe Park.

The case count is now up to 29 at Thorncliffe Park Public school, that was shut down last week.

A third school in the area, Fraser Mustard early learning Centre, situated right behind Thorncliffe Park Public school, has been closed since Monday, after 7 cases were reported there.