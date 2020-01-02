Marilyn Lastman dead at the age of 84

Marilyn Lastman, the wife of former North York and Toronto mayor Mel Lastman is dead at the age of 84, according to the Toronto Sun.

The cause of death hasn't been confirmed.

Marilyn was 13 years old when she met Mel Lastman who was 16 years old, at the time. The couple married five years later.

Her husband served as North York mayor from 1973 to 1997 and as mayor of an amalgamated Toronto from 1998 to 2003.

Mayor John Tory released the following statement after hearing about Lastman's passing:

"On behalf of the people of Toronto, I want to extend my sincere condolences to the Lastman family on the passing of Marilyn Lastman.

Marilyn Lastman's story is a wonderful story of family. Through every chapter, she was always as devoted to Mel as he was to her and together they raised a wonderful family of accomplishment and generosity.

Marilyn Lastman will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."