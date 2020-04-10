A facilitiy in Markham for adults with physical and developmental disabilities is in "a state of emergency", after dozens of staff members walked off the job Thursday, upon learning that 10 residents and two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

Participation House is just steps away from Markham-Stouffville Hospital.

The Executive Director, Shelley Brillinger, spoke with our media partner CP24.

"Yesterday afternoon, we got those 10 results that came in. When we talked to the staff to let them know we wanted to be transparent and let them obviously know everything we did in real time, we had the afternoon shift and the evening shift - that's just about eight people for each shift that should be covering those from PSW work," says Brillinger, "and when we told them - obviously, there was some upset. There was some audible screams in the room."

She says the news was upsetting to alot of people.

"Instantly, people started saying I can't stay, I have to go and by the end that room was empty and we only had two people willing to work."

Over a typical 24-hour period, 35 staff members work in the building. 40 patients in the facility require full assistance from staff.

Several managers had to step in and get on the frontlines to replace missing workers.

But, there are reports tonight from Service Employees International Union (SEIU) that many of the staff may have been confused by the way management informed them of the outbreak.

SEIU Secretary and VP Tom Galivan spoke to the CBC. He says staff were told that if they felt they would be at risk of being exposed to the virus, that they could self-isolate or go into quarantine. Some of the staff, who are older or have relatives who are vulnerable if exposed to the virus, understood that to mean they had permission to leave work.

Galivan goes on to say that in no way was this job action or a strike.

Markham Mayor, Frank Scarpitti, meanwhile, is now reaching out for urgent support for Participation House.

CP24

He tells CP24 that the facilitiy needs staff, as well as personal protective equipment.

"You can't ask someone to go in and do the job that they have to do, putting themselves at risk. We can't replace these people. We need them to stay healthy. We need them to stay on the job. They have been making tremendous sacrifices, leaving their homes - sometimes making arrangements for their own family situations, where they have kids that now have to be looked after by other people. They may have parents, themselves, that they are having to make accommodation with."

Scarpitti adds that some of these staffers are worried that by showing up to work everyday, they may be exposing their own elderly parents to the virus.

Markham's mayor is asking anyone who can to donate items like gloves, masks, visors and other PPE to come forward.

Social Services Minister Todd Smith also weighed in on the dire situation.

In a statement, Smith says regional staff are working closely with Participation House to ensure appropriate staffing levels are place and that all measures are in place to protect staff, as well as residents, adding that more PPE is on the way.

"There are currently eight support staff, which includes three personal support workers and one nurse and management staff have stepped in to assist with clients to ensure they are supported, as we work to find additional staff."