Markham man facing charges after allegedly following two joggers

A 41-year-old Markham man is facing criminal harassment and intimidation charges after allegedly following two females going for a run.

York Regional Police say on June 11, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Church Street and Cornell Centre Boulevard after a woman reported a vehicle was following her.

She was out for a jog just before 9:30 a.m., when the suspect drove by, then did a U-turn, then drove by again.

Police say after several minutes the driver pulled over and parked, allegedly watching the victim with the window rolled down.

The woman confronted the driver and told him to quit following her. He allegedly told her he like to watch her and intended to continue following her.

The woman took photos of the suspect vehicle as the man drove away.

Police learned the suspect remained in the area and allegedly started following a teenage girl who was also out for a run. Police say the suspect approached her and asked her for directions — then told her he like to watch her run and asked if he could follow her.

George Raymond has been arrested and charged. Police are asking any other victims to come forward.