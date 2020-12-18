Markham man facing sexual assault, indecent exposure charges

Police have arrested a Markham man they believe is responsible for exposing himself to two women this summer.

But it wasn't until after that arrest that investigators allegedly connected him to a sexual assault from 2017.

Toronto Police say the two incidents of indecent exposure happened between July and August of this year, near Trinity Bellwoods. Investigators were so concerned at the time that they had issued a public safety alert.

The first incident happened at 2:30 on a Monday morning in July, in the King Street West and Sudbury Street area. A man approached a woman, and asked her for directions, before exposing himself.

The woman took off and reported the incident to police.

Then, on a Wednesday morning in August at 2:00 a.m., in the area of Dundas and Bathurst, a man yet again approached a woman and asked her for directions.

"During this interaction the man was performing an indecent act," police say.

Again, the woman took off and reported the incident to police.

Ajitharan Raveendran, 30, was arrested this past Wednesday and is charged with two counts of indecent act.

Now, he's also facing a charge of sexual assault in connection to an incident in 2017. Police say on a Tuesday morning at 3:30 a.m. that year, in the area of Avenue and Foxbar, a man in a car approached a woman.

Police say he got out of his car, approached the woman, and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators are concerned there are more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Kaszyca at 416-808-1404.