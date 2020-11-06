Markham man who murdered his family, sentenced to life in prison

It's life in prison with no chance of parole for 40 years, for the 24-year-old man who slaughtered his entire family.

Menhaz Zaman was sentenced more than a year after the killings took place inside a Markham home.

Zaman had pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder for killing his parents, sister and grandmother on July 27, 2019.

He said in an agreed statement of facts that he killed his family because they were about to find out he had lied for years about going to university to become an engineer.

Autopsies showed Zaman had hit each of his family members in the head, likely with a crow bar and then cut their throats.