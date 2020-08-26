Markham woman charged with terrorism-related offences

A Markham woman is facing terrorism-related charges after she allegedly travelled to Turkey for the purpose of joining a terrorist group.

Haleema Mustafa was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving Canada to participate in the activities of a terrorist group and participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

An official with the RCMP says investigators believe Mustufa and her husband, Ikar Mao, travelled to Turkey 10 months ago and that the charges are connected to that trip.

Mao was arrested in December. He's facing the same two offences as his wife. He remains in police custody.

The RCMP is expected to release more details on the case Thursday.