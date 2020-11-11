iHeartRadio

Marking Remembrance Day in a pandemic

Remembrance Day Sunnybrook Veterans Centre

This year marks the 100th time Toronto will honour those who fought and died for this country at the Old City Hall Cenotaph.

But this year is different. This year, the city's Remembrance Day Ceremony will go online.

In the middle of a pandemic, the city is asking you not to mark the day in person. It will stream the ceremony on its official YouTube channel.

You can also hear it on NEWSTALK 1010 starting at 11 a.m.

The sunrise service at Prospect Cemetery will be private this year.

The Remembrance Day Ceremony at Queen's Park will also go online this year. It'll be streamed on the Premier's YouTube channel starting at 10:45 a.m.