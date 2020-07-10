Masks now mandatory in Peel and Durham regions

As of today, masks are now mandatory in more areas of the GTA.

In Peel and Durham regions you will need to cover your face in all indoor spaces.

“I am issuing a recommendation, that in the absence of further provincial direction, a time-limited regional bylaw should be enacted to require the use of non-medical masks in public places,” Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s chief medical officer, says.

“A regional bylaw that requires the use of non-medical masks in public would further encourage masking in our community, clarify expectations around when and where people should mask, provide a visual reminder to all of us that these are not ordinary times,” he continued.

Their rules are similar to the changes introduced this week in Toronto.

Masks will be mandatory in York Region next Friday.