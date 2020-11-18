iHeartRadio

Medical officials say Scarborough needs bigger focus in fight against COVID-19

Muhammad Junayed, centre back, gets instructions for being tested for COVID-19 from a health care worker at a pop-up testing centre at the Islamic Institute of Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Friday, May 29, 2020. The Scarborough Health Network said it is working in conjunction with the ministry and Toronto Public Health to operate the first of the pop-up testing centres at the Islamic Institute of Toronto, in the northeast part of the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Some medical professionals in Scarborough feel like the region is flying under the radar when it comes to COVID-19 attention.

That's according to the Toronto Star, which observed an internal presentation for the Scarborough Health Network.

The presentation lays out that the network has more COVID-19 patients than any other GTA hospital, and about 14 per cent of its testing centre swabs have come back positive.

Areas within Rouge and Malvern have Scarborough's highest positivity rates — about 15 per cent.

The Star reports that both of those neighbourhoods are made up of roughly 80 per cent visible minorities, many of which are Black or South Asian people.

Nearly a quarter of the homes in Rouge are made up of five or more people. In Malvern that number is 22 per cent.

Some of the city's largest proportions of essential workers in manufacturing, retail and health care live in those communities.