Members of Raptors travel party test negative for coronavirus; one result pending

Toronto Raptors players and staff who underwent testing for COVID-19 earlier this week are “all currently negative” for the virus, with one result pending, the team said Friday.

The Raptors underwent testing for the novel coronavirus after learning that a player on the Utah Jazz, a team they recently faced, had the virus.

“All of the members of the travel party who were tested on Wednesday in Toronto have received their results, and they are all currently negative. Results for one additional person are pending,” the Raptors said in a release.

“These results will not affect our protocols, however. Those asked to self-isolate by Toronto Public Health will continue to do so. We will all practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and – most importantly – carefully monitor our health.”

The NBA suspended play Wednesday night after Utah centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. A second Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, said Thursday that he has also tested positive.

Toronto played the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday, the team’s last game before the season was halted. Gobert and Mitchell both played in that game.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night that the league’s hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic will likely last at least a month, or roughly what would have been the remainder of an uninterrupted regular season.

The 30-day minimum hiatus would mean no games until at least April 10.