Messy weather on the way

Snowstorm

It's going to be a snowy night across the GTA.

Toronto, York, Durham and Peel are under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada is expecting 15-25 centimetres of snow and blowing snow beginning around 9 or 10 p.m. Monday.

It's expected to continue into Tuesday morning.

The same system is expected to hit Oakville, Burlington and Hamilton even harder.

They're under a winter storm warning.

The weather agency is warning of 20-25 centimetres of snow, with up to 30 centimetres possible in some areas.

They say you should, "consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."