Metrolinx installing new plastic seat dividers on some GO trains and buses

Metrolinx has started installing clear plastic dividers between seats on some its GO buses and trains, in an effort to "help slow the spread of germs" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The addition of dividers on 30 of its buses started on June 30th. They'll be installed on five GO trains, beginning on July 6th.

The transit agency will also begin using one-way doors and new directional wayfinding signage on a limited number of its vehicles.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tweeted out a photo of the interior of one of the vehicles that has the new seat dividers.

A blog post by the transit agency notes, "Like any pilot project, Metrolinx will evaluate all parts of this trial, including customer satisfaction, to determine if the transit agency will move forward with installing the dividers, directional arrows and door decals on all GO vehicles."

The post also notes that Metrolinx has introduced more than 40 measures aimed at helping keep everyone healthy and safe.

The transit agency continues to "strongly encourage" customers to continue wearing masks or face coverings onboard vehicles, on platforms and in stations. But despite new city rules regarding face masks, Metrolinx won't make them mandatory on Go Transit, citing provincial advice.

