Metrolinx looks to ticket fare cheats on the UP Express

Metrolinx is finally closing a loophole the kept them from ticketing fare cheats on the UP Express.

We first learned about this loophole back in November. The UP Express wasn't part of the Metrolinx Act which meant it didn't fall under Metrolinx bylaws.

Here's what's new: The Toronto Star reports that a recommendation is going to the Metrolinx board next week to bring the service into the act.

That would allow transit officers to start handing out tickets as soon as February 22nd.

The change would mean that anyone caught on the UP Express without paying will get a fine starting at $100.