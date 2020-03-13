Metrolinx reducing GO and UP Express service during COVID-19 outbreak

Metrolinx has announced it is reducing service because of the COVID-19 outbreak, to both GO and Up Express.

A statement, President and CEO Phil Verster says it's because of the expected reduction in ridership because of March Break, school closures and a shift in a work-from-home policy.

It's not exactly clear what the changes will be, but they'll be announced Sunday and come into effect on Wednesday.

“Our key consideration is ensuring our services can continue and our employees and customers are safe,” he said. “We want to ensure there is a reliable and sustainable plan for service to continue over the weeks to come.”

Ontario has now reached up to 79 cases, including the prime minister going into self-isolation because his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Toronto Mayor John Tory will do the same because he recently returned from the UK and the city's medical officer of health is now strongly recommending anyone who comes back to Canada from overseas to self-isolate for the 14-day period.