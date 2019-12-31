Metrolinx responds to Toronto Star report on potential Eglinton Crosstown delays

Torontonians have been waiting for the Eglinton Crosstown for quite a while, but a Toronto Star report Tuesday morning suggests that we shouldn't get too excited in September 2021.

According to reporter Ben Spurr, the opening of the highly anticipate light rail line could be pushed back to May 6, 2022.

Spurr got ahold of an internal Metrolinx document that shows Crosslinx - the consortium building the line - could push the opening back by eight months, while going a total of $330 million over budget.

"What is kind of interesting about it to me is that Metrolinx is delivering this project and has said the way that they deliver projects are always going to be on time and on budget," Spurr told Jason Agnew on Moore in the Morning Tuesday.

"The provincial government took over transit expansion projects from the city of Toronto, arguing that the TTC for instance couldn't handle these kind of projects and wasn't good at delivering them, so I think it's fair to hold the government to account here on the targets that they've set out."

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says nothing is confirmed as of yet.

"We are working with the constructor Crosslinx to keep the project on schedule for opening September 2021 and on budget," she said in a written statement to NEWSTALK1010. "We are very much looking forward to opening date and the public benefitting from a tremendous transit system."

"The Star received a monthly report that was assessing the risks and in no way represented the final results," she added.

But Spurr says in public-private partnerships like the one behind the Crosstown, it wouldn't be unusual to expect delays.

Proceedings can sometimes end up in an "adversarial position where both sides are kind of staking out claims because at the end of the day if something is delayed, someone is going to have to pay for it and you kind of see these two sides."

Spurr says the sides are staking out positions that he believes will be negotiated over the course of the project, despite Metrolinx saying the massive project will finish on time.

"Large construction projects such as the Eglinton Crosstown always carry significant risk," Aikins said in her response. "As this is the largest transit project in Canada, Metrolinx has put a number of measures in place to oversee the budget and schedule."

"From time to time, contractors submit claims and Metrolinx methodically assess any such claims to establish whether any commercial grounds exist for those. That is what we are doing in the report the Star received - it is what happens on construction projects and is no different from the normal process and typical contractor behaviours to date."

Aikins says Metrolinx looks forward to the opening date and the public benefitting from "a tremendous transit system."

Construction on the Eglinton Crosstown first began on January 17, 2014, making it anywhere from seven to eight years of construction before the public is finally able to hop on board.