Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1.05 billion jackpot

mega

DETROIT - Someone bought a winning ticket for the $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot at a grocery store outside of Detroit. 

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball of 24. 

The ticket that won the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history was sold at a Kroger store in the Detroit suburb of Novi. 

A spokeswoman for the grocery chain congratulated the winner for "waking up to life-changing news this morning.'' 

A winner who chooses the lump sum option would get $557 million after taxes. 

The win came just two days after a ticket sold in Maryland won the $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.