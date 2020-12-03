Military going to practice vaccine rollout on Monday
Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo ays there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Njoo says Health Canada is expected to approve COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use early in the new year, triggering one of the most ambitious vaccination programs in Canadian history.
He says there will eventually be enough vaccine doses for every Canadian.
The first doses are expected to arrive in Canada in January, but officials couldn't give us a more specific timeline.
The military is going to conduct a practice run on Monday to ensure the plan to distribute vaccines will work. They say Canada will be ready to distribute a vaccine by December 14th.
News of the vaccine program comes as Ontario reported a near-record 18-hundred and 24 new COVID-19 infections and Quebec reported 14-hundred and 70 new cases.
Health Canada
Earlier this week, the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in the UK, with that country announcing the first doses would be administered in the coming days.
Health Canada still hasn't given any indication of when the shots could be approved in this country.
Dr. Supriya Sharma, the chief medical adviser at Health Canada, said today they are still waiting for key pieces of information in the coming days.
"Once we get that information, we'll have a better idea on the timing."