Military going to practice vaccine rollout on Monday

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo ays there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Njoo says Health Canada is expected to approve COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use early in the new year, triggering one of the most ambitious vaccination programs in Canadian history.

He says there will eventually be enough vaccine doses for every Canadian.

The first doses are expected to arrive in Canada in January, but officials couldn't give us a more specific timeline.

The military is going to conduct a practice run on Monday to ensure the plan to distribute vaccines will work. They say Canada will be ready to distribute a vaccine by December 14th.

News of the vaccine program comes as Ontario reported a near-record 18-hundred and 24 new COVID-19 infections and Quebec reported 14-hundred and 70 new cases.

Health Canada