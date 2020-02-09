Milton teen finds package filled with cash and turns it in to police

Police in Milton are praising a local teenager for her honesty after she turned over a large sum of cash she found.

Halton Regional Police say the 17-year-old was out walking in the town Saturday evening when she noticed a package on the ground.

They say that when the girl discovered the bag contained several bank deposit envelopes stuffed with thousands of dollars in cash, she immediately handed it over to the local police division.

Police say they quickly determined the money belonged to a business and had inadvertently been dropped by an employee.

The money was then returned to its rightful owner.

Police didn't name the business or release the identity of the teen, however, they said “it is acts of honestly and civic duty like this that replenishes faith in the good-hearted nature of the majority of youth in our community.”