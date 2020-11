Miss Vickie's chips recalled in Canada

If you have Miss Vickie's chips in your snack cupboard, as your guilty pleasure, you'll want to look before you dive in.

The company is recalling certain bags because they may contain pieces of glass.

Health Canada says check the UPC and if you have an affected bag, you obviously shouldn't consume them.

The potentially affected products have been sold across the country in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. They were also sold online.

The recalled products include Applewood Smoked BBQ, Spicy Dill Pickle, Jalapeno, Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar, Original Recipe, Sweet Southern BBQ, Sweet Chili and Sour Cream and assorted multi-packs.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there's been one reported injury associated with the recall.

Recalled product