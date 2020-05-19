Mississauga-area private school teacher charged with sexual assault

A 40-year-old private school teacher has been charged with sexual assault.

Peel Regional Police say a young victim came forward in March, alleging ongoing incidents of sexual assault. They allegedly began in the winter of 2019, and Mustafa Alazzawi — from Milton — was arrested on March 9, 2020.

Police are publicly releasing this now in hopes of contacting any other victims.

He's been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say Alazzawi is a teacher at a Mississauga-area private school, and investigators believe there may be additional victims and witnesses.

Anyone who had contact with him and believe they may have been the victim of or witness to a crime, to contact police.