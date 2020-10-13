Mississauga house fire sends 7 people to hospital Tuesday

A fire that started on the second storey of a home in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon sent some of the occupants, as well as Peel Fire and Police personel, to hospital.

The fire began at the home on Dalewood Drive, in the Goreway Road and Derry Road area, just before 5 p.m.

According to Peel Platoon Chief Daniel Boyer, a total of seven people suffered injuries.

"Three occupants of the house(two) have been transported to local hospital with smoke inhalation, one in serious but stable condition. Four Peel Regional Police officers have also been transported for precautionary assessment as well as four firefighters have been assessed and one firefighter transported to hospital."

Boyer adds firefighters had their hands full right from the time they responded.

"Upon arrival, we were faced with a substantial fire on the second floor and a distraught occupant as well on the second floor. Our fire crews quickly facilitated rescue of that patient and aggressively attacked the fire and brought it under control."

The cause of the fire is unclear and remains under investigation.

