Mississauga man arrested after allegedly trafficking 22-year-old woman

A 30-year-old Mississauga man is facing a number of charges after police found a woman who was allegedly being held captive in a Pickering home.

In a news release, police say, officers attended a home in Pickering after receiving a 911 call today. There, they found a 22-year-old woman.

She told them she was being held captive and forced to work in the sex trade.

Nitharshan Elansooriyanathan was arrested on the scene. Police say he's been charged with the following offences:

Sexual assault

Sexual assault with choking

Obtaining sexual services for consideration

Advertising sexual services

Material benefit from sexual services

Procuring/exercise control

Material benefit from trafficking person

Trafficking in persons by exercising control

Investigators say they want to make sure there are no other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact D/Cst. Chapman at 1 (888) 579-1520 ext. 5604.