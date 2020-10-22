Mississauga man arrested after allegedly trafficking 22-year-old woman
A 30-year-old Mississauga man is facing a number of charges after police found a woman who was allegedly being held captive in a Pickering home.
In a news release, police say, officers attended a home in Pickering after receiving a 911 call today. There, they found a 22-year-old woman.
She told them she was being held captive and forced to work in the sex trade.
Nitharshan Elansooriyanathan was arrested on the scene. Police say he's been charged with the following offences:
- Sexual assault
- Sexual assault with choking
- Obtaining sexual services for consideration
- Advertising sexual services
- Material benefit from sexual services
- Procuring/exercise control
- Material benefit from trafficking person
- Trafficking in persons by exercising control
Investigators say they want to make sure there are no other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact D/Cst. Chapman at 1 (888) 579-1520 ext. 5604.