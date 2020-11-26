Mississauga mayor wants sale of non-essential items at big box stores to be banned

The mayor of Mississauga says she wants big box stores to be limited from selling non-essential items.

This falls in line with what small businesses and advocate organizations have been calling for since Toronto and Peel entered lockdown on Monday.

Mayor Bonnie Crombie announced on Wednesday that she will put forward a motion to Peel Regional Council today, asking the region's top doctor Lawrence Loh to restrict sales of non-essential goods.

Crombie said this is in an effort to level the playing field between big box retailers and small businesses.

Under lockdown, in-person shopping for non-essential reasons is prohibited whcih has led to several small businesses having to close, and Crombie says it's not fair that retailers like Walmart and Costco can continue selling non-essential items while local, independent small businesses can't.

"Big box stores are open right now to sell essential goods, not televisions, not sports equipment and not home decor. They do not need to have any further competitive advantage," Crombie said.