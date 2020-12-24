UPDATE: Mississauga fire services dealing with COVID-19 outbreak at four stations

The City of Mississauga has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak among Fire and Emergency Services staff.

Speaking with our media partner CP24 this afternoon, Stephane Malo, with Mississauga Fire said that as of 5 p.m. today, a total of 14 firefighters and staff had tested positive for the virus.

85 staff (including the 14 diagnosed with the virus) have been told to self-isolate and the city says the outbreak has impacted four fire stations.

"Our number one concern is the health and safety of our staff, particularly those that are directly affected by COVID-19 and we wish them a speedy recovery," said Malo.

Earlier this afternoon, Chris Varcoe, president of the Mississauga Fire Fighters Association, told CP24 the outbreak was resulting in staffing shortages.

"The impact to that is a significant staffing shortage. It's a real challenge right now to get enough firefighters to properly staff the fire trucks and keep the residents safe and be able to respond timely," says Varcoe.

But, Stephane Malo, with Mississauga Fire responded to that, telling CP24 that the safety of the public and firefighters is their number one priority.

"Keep in mind that we have 636 frontline staff...out of 21 stations, and so we're in decent shape. In fact, in spite of the fact that we have a staff shortage, due to COVID-19, there's no doubt that it has an impact, but I can assure you that the safety of the public and that of our firefighters is our number one priority and that has not been compromised, in any way, shape or form."

Acting Fire Chief Nancy Macdonald-Duncan previously noted that crews will be adjusted with firefighters from other stations.

The city says staff wear full protective equipment during calls and its fire stations are not open to the public.

Peel Public Health is working with the city to notify all staff that have been impacted and to ensure protocols are being followed.



With files from the Canadian Press